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  • Shura Council Reviews National Values Framework and Technical Professions Bill

Shura Council Reviews National Values Framework and Technical Professions Bill

  • By Guest
  • 10 Nov 2026
Shura Council Reviews National Values Framework and Technical Professions Bill

Doha, November 10, 2026 : The Shura Council discussed the implementation of Qatar's National Framework for Promoting Positive Values and Good Conduct in Qatari Society and reviewed a draft law regulating the practice of technical professions during its weekly session on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim. At the start of the session, Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud presented the agenda, and members approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

The Council examined a government report outlining progress in implementing the National Framework for Promoting Positive Values and Good Conduct, including the measures and initiatives undertaken to advance its objectives.

The framework follows a proposal submitted by the Council during its 53rd annual session, calling for stronger efforts to promote national values and identity, reinforce social principles and increase the role of families, educational institutions and community organisations in shaping future generations.

Council members welcomed the government's cooperation and its follow-up on their recommendations, stressing the importance of continued coordination between the legislative and executive authorities in serving the public interest.

HE Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim said promoting positive values and good conduct was a shared national responsibility requiring coordinated efforts from relevant institutions. He added that such efforts are essential to preserving national identity and strengthening social cohesion.

Chairman of the Education, Culture, Sports and Media Affairs Committee Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan said continued monitoring of the framework's implementation would help translate recommendations into practical measures and ensure sustained efforts to protect national identity and reinforce established values.

In a separate matter, the Council reviewed a draft law regulating the practice of technical professions, submitted by the government. Members decided to refer the bill to the Education, Culture, Sports and Media Affairs Committee for further examination and a report.

The Council also reviewed reports on members' participation in two virtual events. These included a seminar on protecting the natural environment during armed conflict, attended by Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee Yousef bin Ali Al Khater in July, and an August briefing under the Empowerment Series for Young Parliamentarians, titled "International Youth Day 2026: Building Younger and More Diverse Parliaments", attended by Council member Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi.

Source: QNA 

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