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  • Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani Elected QOC Vice President

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani Elected QOC Vice President

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  • 10 Nov 2026
Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani Elected QOC Vice President

Doha, November 10, 2026 : The General Assembly of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has elected HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani as vice president during its extraordinary meeting for 2026, chaired by QOC President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The meeting also appointed HE Mohamed bin Yousef Al Mana as a vice president, succeeding HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, who opted not to seek another term.

The QOC expressed its appreciation to Dr. Al Kuwari for his contributions and efforts during his tenure, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The General Assembly also finalised the formation of the committee's board of directors and reviewed the results achieved by Qatar's national teams at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, including their medals and accomplishments across various competitions.

Members further discussed preparations for upcoming multi-sport events.

Source: QNA 

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