Qatar Education Ministry Releases New Guide for Private Schools

Doha, November 10, 2026 : The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has issued the first edition of a regulatory guide aimed at promoting a stable and sustainable environment in private schools and kindergartens across Qatar.

Released through the Private Education Affairs Sector, the guide seeks to strengthen institutional stability, clarify regulatory requirements, protect the rights of students, parents and employees, and enhance the quality of education.

Speaking at the launch, Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Omar Abdulaziz Al Namaa said the guide would serve as a practical reference to help schools reduce violations and comply with applicable legislation. He explained that its development was based on an assessment of observations and violations recorded over the past eight to nine years.

The guide addresses several areas of school operations, including administration, human resources, financial and academic affairs, security and safety, student conduct, national identity, assessment and accreditation.

Al Namaa highlighted the need for stronger internal oversight, transparency and a gradual approach to handling violations, with priority given to corrective measures and students' interests. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that newly appointed teachers are familiar with school policies and regulations.

Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the Private Licensing Department Dr. Rania Yousri Mohamed said the guide consists of 10 chapters outlining regulatory guidelines, violations and related penalties.

She clarified that the guide is intended primarily to help schools correct practices and improve compliance, rather than simply impose penalties.

Penalties are applied under Law No. 23 of 2015 on the Regulation of Private Schools. They range from written warnings and the suspension of financial or in-kind benefits to deductions from bank guarantees. In serious cases, a school may be placed under the Ministry's administration or have its licence revoked.

The impact of such measures is monitored over a period of at least one academic year.

Dr. Rania also reported that 240 of the country's 354 private schools had received the "My White Flag" Award in recognition of having no recorded violations, describing this as a positive indication of compliance within the private education sector.

Source: QNA