EU Urges Israel to Ensure Full Humanitarian Aid Access to Gaza

Brussels, November 10, 2026 : The European Union has renewed its call for Israeli authorities to ensure the full delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid worsening conditions caused by heavy rainfall.

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels, European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said the humanitarian situation in Gaza had deteriorated significantly following heavy rains that affected displacement camps.

She noted that the EU had repeatedly urged the Israeli government, at all levels, to facilitate full humanitarian access to the territory.

Earlier, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported that a storm had flooded approximately 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians. It also said the collapse of sand dunes onto tents in Deir al-Balah had killed four people, underscoring the risks faced by displaced families living without adequate and safe shelter.

Source: QNA