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  • Saudi East-West Pipeline Targeted in Medina Region, Fire Extinguished

Saudi East-West Pipeline Targeted in Medina Region, Fire Extinguished

  • By Guest
  • 10 Nov 2026
Saudi East-West Pipeline Targeted in Medina Region, Fire Extinguished

Riyadh, November 10, 2026 : Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the East-West pipeline in the Medina region was targeted on Monday, triggering a limited fire that emergency teams brought under control.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, and the pipeline’s operations remain unaffected, according to an official ministry source quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The source said emergency and specialised technical teams responded immediately, securing the site and carrying out safety checks in line with established emergency response plans and protocols.

The ministry confirmed that the incident had not disrupted the pipeline’s operational activities.

Source: QNA 

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