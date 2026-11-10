Heavy Rains Flood Around 70,000 Displacement Tents Across Gaza

Gaza, November 10, 2026 : Heavy rainfall has flooded approximately 70,000 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, worsening conditions for families already facing severe shortages of adequate shelter and basic necessities.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Monday that the flooding occurred during the first 12 hours of an active low-pressure weather system affecting the territory.

The severe weather also caused dozens of walls to collapse across several governorates, leaving people with injuries of varying severity, including critical cases. The office warned that dozens of weakened structures previously damaged by Israeli bombardment were also at risk of collapse.

In its statement, the office raised concerns over deteriorating conditions in displacement camps, warning that the reduction of designated displacement areas and changes to the "yellow line" had forced thousands of Palestinians into hazardous locations. These areas lack essential survival supplies and face increasing risks from flash floods and collapsing sand embankments as the weather worsens.

On Sunday, five Palestinians were killed and others injured after a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in central Gaza following heavy rainfall.

Since last Friday, Gaza has been affected by a deep low-pressure system accompanied by cold air, falling temperatures and persistent rain. The conditions have damaged residents' remaining belongings, including bedding, blankets and food supplies, while access to adequate shelter and heating remains severely limited.

Source: QNA