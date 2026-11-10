Qatar’s Idris Abubakar Qualifies for 110m Hurdles Final at Dakar 2026

Dakar, November 10, 2026 : Qatar’s Idris Abubakar has qualified for the 110m hurdles final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics after recording a season-best personal time of 14.02 seconds in the semifinals.

Abubakar secured his place in Monday’s final after finishing fourth in his semifinal, where he posted his best time of the season.

He will be aiming to claim Qatar’s second athletics medal at the Games, following Dana Salem’s bronze medal in the women’s 100m event on Sunday.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics feature 2,700 athletes and will continue until November 13.

Source: QNA