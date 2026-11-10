Brunei Crown Prince’s Spouse Visits Shafallah Center in Doha

Doha, November 10, 2026 : HRH Princess Sarah, spouse of the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, visited the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities on Monday to learn about its specialised care, rehabilitation and empowerment services.

Princess Sarah was accompanied by an official delegation and welcomed by HE Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

During the visit, she toured the center’s departments, units and facilities, receiving an overview of its integrated services and programmes. The briefing covered educational, therapeutic and rehabilitation initiatives designed to develop the abilities of persons with disabilities, support their independence and encourage their active participation in society.

The visit also included discussions on issues related to persons with disabilities in Qatar and Brunei Darussalam. Both sides explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in care, rehabilitation and empowerment, with the aim of improving beneficiaries’ quality of life.

The reception was attended by CEO of Qatar Foundation for Social Work Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Shafallah Center Fatima Saeed Al Saadi, and several senior officials from the center.

Source: QNA