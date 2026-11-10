HH the Amir Meets Brunei Crown Prince to Discuss Bilateral Relations

Doha, November 10, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with HRH Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

The meeting took place at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis during the Crown Prince's visit to Qatar, with his accompanying delegation also in attendance.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah conveyed the greetings of HM Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam to HH the Amir, along with his wishes for the Amir's continued good health and happiness and for Qatar's further development and growth.

In return, HH the Amir asked the Crown Prince to convey his greetings to the Sultan, wishing him continued health and well-being and the people of Brunei further progress and prosperity.

The discussions focused on bilateral relations between Qatar and Brunei Darussalam and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and several ministers and senior officials. Members of the official delegation accompanying the Brunei Crown Prince also attended.