Kyiv, November 22, 2026 : Two people were killed and more than 60 others injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on social media that Russian forces carried out 10 drone and missile attacks targeting five areas across the region, with the city of Kryvyi Rih bearing the brunt of the strikes.

The attacks killed a woman and a child and injured 52 others, including 25 who were reported to be in critical condition, he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that eight people, including three children, were injured in a drone attack on the outskirts of Kharkiv city.

Source: QNA