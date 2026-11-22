Paris, November 22, 2026 : The European Space Agency (ESA) has confirmed the successful insertion of the joint ESA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo mission into orbit around Mercury, marking a major milestone in its nearly eight-year journey to the planet.

ESA said its mission control team at the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, verified the orbit insertion after receiving signals from the spacecraft and analyzing initial data.

The maneuver involved firing four thrusters on ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) to reduce the spacecraft's speed, allowing Mercury's gravity to capture it into orbit. The spacecraft initially entered an elliptical polar orbit approximately 590 by 11,640 kilometers in size.

BepiColombo consists of two scientific orbiters: ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO), which will examine the planet's surface, interior and composition, and JAXA's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio), which will study its magnetic environment and magnetosphere.

The two spacecraft are currently traveling together and are scheduled to separate on December 9-10. Once separated, the mission will become the first to operate two spacecraft in orbit around Mercury simultaneously.

Mio will then enter its designated science orbit, while MPO will undertake further maneuvers to reach its final science orbit in March 2027. The mission's scientific operations are scheduled to begin in April 2027.

Launched on October 20, 2018, BepiColombo has covered nearly 10 billion kilometers through the inner Solar System. Its journey has included nine planetary flybys: one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury.

The mission aims to provide a comprehensive study of Mercury's surface, composition, interior, magnetic field and magnetosphere. Its findings are expected to help scientists better understand the planet's formation and evolution, as well as the broader development of the Solar System.

BepiColombo is the second mission to orbit Mercury. Following the separation of MPO and Mio, it will be the first mission to have two spacecraft operating in orbit around the planet at the same time.

Source: QNA