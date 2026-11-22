Doha, November 22, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany provided an opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership and broaden cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said his discussions with HE German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and HE Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with meetings with other German officials, focused on expanding economic, investment and industrial cooperation.

The talks also addressed coordination of efforts to support peace and stability.