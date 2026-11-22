Bonn, Germany, November 22, 2026 : HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Qatar-Germany Economic Dialogue held in Bonn on Saturday. North Rhine-Westphalia was represented by its trade and investment promotion agency, NRW.Global Business.

On behalf of Qatar, the agreement was signed by HE Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Saleh Majid Al Khulaifi. NRW.Global Business CEO Felix Neugart signed on behalf of the German state.

Under the agreement, North Rhine-Westphalia will establish a regional economic office in Doha to strengthen long-term cooperation and promote mutually beneficial partnerships between the two sides.

The office will focus on areas of shared strategic interest, including economic and commercial cooperation, investment promotion, industrial collaboration and innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the energy transition.

Source: QNA