Cologne, November 22, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed Germany on Saturday, bringing his European tour to a close. The tour included state visits to the Swiss Confederation and the Federal Republic of Germany.

His Highness was seen off at Cologne Bonn Airport by HE Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and the Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, and HE Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Germany.

HH the Amir was accompanied throughout the tour by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.

Source: QNA