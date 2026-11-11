Majed Al Ansari Highlights Qatar’s Mediation Role at Paris Peace Forum

Paris, November 11, 2026 : Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari took part in a plenary session on mediation and peacebuilding at the Paris Peace Forum, where he highlighted Qatar’s longstanding diplomatic efforts and called for stronger international cooperation to address regional and global conflicts.

Speaking during the session, titled "Peace Mediation Today: New Actors, New Coalitions, Lasting Results," Al Ansari said mediation had become a necessity in response to today's geopolitical challenges rather than simply a diplomatic option.

He stressed that Qatar could not remain on the sidelines of efforts to promote regional peace and stability, given its geographical position and regional ties.

Al Ansari outlined Qatar's mediation efforts dating back to the 1990s, citing its involvement in Yemen, Djibouti, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, as well as initiatives involving Hamas and Israel and efforts related to Iran.

He noted that Qatar's position as a mediator differed from that of a traditional neutral party, as the country was part of the region and directly affected by its developments. Despite facing attacks, Qatar had continued pursuing diplomatic initiatives, driven by its belief that dialogue was essential to preventing further escalation.

He described political and diplomatic solutions as the only way to spare parties the consequences of escalation, warning that the absence of settlements would undermine economic interests, state sovereignty and legitimate security concerns. He also stressed that sustainable solutions must take into account the security and sovereign interests of all countries in the region.

Al Ansari also discussed the concept of "Thriving States," introduced by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. He described such countries as relatively small states that demonstrate resilience and prosperity by using their resources to serve the common good through mediation, development and international cooperation.

He said changes in the international order had opened opportunities for these states to play a greater role in supporting the rules-based international system, highlighting the importance of preserving and strengthening their contributions.

The spokesperson further outlined Qatar's efforts to support the international order by acting as a facilitator of peace and mediator in conflicts. He also highlighted cooperation with regional and international partners to develop what he described as "peace supply chains", bringing together complementary roles and the capabilities of different countries.

He specifically underscored the importance of cooperation between Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and international partners, noting that each country had distinct capabilities that could contribute to regional peace and stability.

Al Ansari concluded by emphasising that stronger partnerships and coordinated diplomatic efforts were essential to building effective alliances for peace and advancing shared security and prosperity.

Source: QNA