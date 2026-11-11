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  • 61 Female Students Hospitalized Following Suffocation Incident at School in Iraq

61 Female Students Hospitalized Following Suffocation Incident at School in Iraq

  • By Guest
  • 11 Nov 2026
61 Female Students Hospitalized Following Suffocation Incident at School in Iraq

Baghdad, November 11, 2026 : A total of 61 female students were hospitalized following a suffocation incident at a girls' school in Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq, with the cause still unknown, Iraqi Civil Defense authorities said.

A specialised chemical, biological and radiological response team was dispatched from Baghdad to investigate the incident.

During initial inspections, response teams discovered discarded laboratory materials behind the school. Technical personnel are now carrying out assessments and recalibration procedures at the site to ensure it is secure and protect the safety of students and teaching staff, the authorities said.

Last week, health authorities in Maysan reported receiving 84 suffocation cases from the same school, with those affected admitted to hospital.

Source: QNA 

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