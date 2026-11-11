Logo
cloudy
cloudy

Jobs

Advertise With Us

Loading...

Loading...

Weather

--° C
Loading...

  • Home
  • News
  • OpenAI Introduces New Tools to Help Businesses Reach ChatGPT Users

OpenAI Introduces New Tools to Help Businesses Reach ChatGPT Users

  • By Guest
  • 11 Nov 2026
OpenAI Introduces New Tools to Help Businesses Reach ChatGPT Users

Washington, November 11, 2026 : OpenAI has introduced a new set of tools within ChatGPT to help businesses manage their information and monitor how users engage with their products and services on the platform.

Launched on a trial basis, the tools include a business platform called Business Hub, which enables companies to create verified profiles and update details about their products and services, including pricing and availability.

Business Hub also provides companies with insights into user engagement, such as how frequently their businesses appear in ChatGPT conversations, the number of clicks to their websites, and the topics through which users discover their offerings.

The tools further allow eligible businesses to develop specialised AI agents that users can interact with directly. These agents can answer questions about products and services and provide information to help users compare options and make purchasing decisions.

Companies seeking access to the service will need to complete formal identity and business-document verification procedures. OpenAI has not yet disclosed the specific requirements for this process.

Source: QNA 

TAGS

Leave a comment

Login Required to Post Comments.

Please log into your account to share your thoughts and post a comment.

Login Now

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Lufthansa Dreamliner

Categories

Related Articles

ENLIVEN YOUR INBOX

Subscribe to our newsletter and never miss a story!

About Us

Qatarday is one of the top information portals that offers you every single detail you want to know about Qatar. Right from movies to shopping, restaurants to jobs, we have got everything you need.

Advertise With Us

Want to engage with millions of people, build your brand or catapult your marketing efforts with exceptional ROI? Drop us an email at info@qatarday.com to know how.

All Rights Reserved 2026 © Qatarday.com | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy