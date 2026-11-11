US House Shelves Impeachment Bid Against Defense Secretary Hegseth

Washington, November 11, 2026 : The US House of Representatives has effectively halted an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth after voting to refer the resolution to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.

The measure, introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, was referred to the committee in a vote of 211-204, preventing an immediate floor vote on whether to advance the impeachment articles and effectively shelving the initiative for the current Congress.

Massie was the only Republican to oppose the referral, while Democrats supported bringing the resolution to the House floor.

The eight articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of several actions, including waging war against Iran without congressional authorisation and violating laws designed to protect civilians.

The vote came a week after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections. US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have attributed the Republican losses largely to voter dissatisfaction with the war in Iran and its impact on prices.