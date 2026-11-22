Washington, November 22, 2026 : US President Donald Trump said China was rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, warning that Beijing could catch up with the United States in nuclear capabilities within the next decade.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said China was producing nuclear weapons at an accelerated pace despite already possessing a substantial stockpile.

His remarks came a day after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the three countries agreed to hold talks on nuclear non-proliferation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also addressed the press conference, emphasized the importance of dialogue among the three nuclear powers, noting that they possess the vast majority of the world's nuclear weapons.

Rubio said regular communication among the three leaders was essential, describing the absence of such dialogue as both dangerous and unreasonable. He added that while the United States and Russia each possess thousands of nuclear warheads, China is rapidly expanding its arsenal.

Separately, the Pentagon's annual assessment of China's military buildup estimated that Beijing's nuclear warhead stockpile remained slightly above 600 in 2024. The report said China was on track to possess more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.

The press conference marked Trump's first public comments following his summit with Xi and Putin, held Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Source: QNA