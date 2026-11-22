Naples, November 22, 2026 : Qatar's Shura Council participated in the Parliamentary Forum of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED), held in Naples under the theme "Addressing Shared Challenges through Dialogue and Cooperation."

The forum was organized by the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Senate, in cooperation with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

Shura Council members HE Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malki and HE Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie represented the Council at the event.

Discussions focused on escalating tensions in the Gulf region during 2026 and their wider implications, particularly for energy supplies and maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandeb. The forum also addressed the resulting pressures on energy, food and transportation costs, as well as their impact on global economic growth.

Addressing the forum, HE Al Subaie highlighted the close links between the security of the Arabian Gulf, the Mediterranean and Europe, particularly in relation to energy security, maritime routes and international trade.

He stressed Qatar's position on the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and the security of international waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab Al-Mandeb. He also emphasized the need to maintain stable energy markets and supply chains through international cooperation and peaceful solutions that prevent regional crises from escalating.

Speaking during the session, HE Al Subaie, who also serves as Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, reaffirmed Qatar's belief in dialogue, mediation and diplomacy as essential means of resolving conflicts, building confidence and achieving lasting security and stability.

He said these principles are reflected in Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, including its continued work to mediate disputes, bridge differences and help address regional and international crises. He also underscored the importance of respecting state sovereignty, adhering to international law and strengthening cooperation among all parties.

The Shura Council member noted that the forum came amid rapidly evolving political, security and economic challenges, highlighting the need for stronger international coordination and greater reliance on dialogue and diplomacy to address tensions affecting regional security, energy supplies, maritime navigation and global trade.

Participants discussed supporting diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, prevent armed conflicts and promote regional peace and stability. They also explored opportunities to exchange national expertise and develop public policies that respond to citizens' needs.

On parliamentary diplomacy, HE Al Subaie highlighted the Shura Council's interest in strengthening relations with the European Union, both bilaterally and through Gulf-European parliamentary cooperation. He said such engagement could promote dialogue, facilitate the exchange of parliamentary expertise and help coordinate positions on issues of shared concern.

He also stressed the importance of expanding parliamentary cooperation among Gulf countries, Europe and Mediterranean nations to support diplomatic initiatives and advance security, stability and sustainable development.

The forum further examined ways to strengthen energy cooperation, improve the affordability and reliability of supplies, and develop a shared approach to climate change adaptation to protect livelihoods and food security.

HE Al Subaie called for translating parliamentary discussions into practical initiatives and focused areas of cooperation, particularly in regional and energy security, maritime navigation, economic development, youth empowerment and climate change adaptation.

Addressing the Palestinian issue, he welcomed European countries' efforts to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and praised those that had recognized the State of Palestine, describing such steps as important in advancing the two-state solution and a just and comprehensive peace based on international legitimacy.

He also commended European-backed efforts to protect civilians, provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and support diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending their suffering.

HE Al Subaie stressed that these efforts should continue and lead to practical measures enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Concluding his remarks, he reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to dialogue, mediation and international cooperation, as well as the Shura Council's efforts to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and partnerships with the European Parliament and other friendly legislatures. He said addressing shared challenges requires collective commitment, constructive dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect and common interests.

Source: QNA