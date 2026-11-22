Baghdad, November 22, 2026 : The death toll from a fire at Al-Hartha Thermal Power Station, north of Basra in southern Iraq, has risen to four, with 35 others injured, Iraqi authorities said Saturday.

The Security Media Cell of the Basra Operations Command said Civil Defense teams began responding to the fire at 6am, supported by specialized security forces. The teams subsequently managed to bring the blaze under control.

The injured sustained burns and varying degrees of smoke inhalation. Most of those affected were residents of homes near the power station, according to the statement.

Authorities said a blast occurred in one of the gas transmission pipelines supplying the facility, triggering a fire that spread to several nearby homes and vehicles. More than 17 houses were also damaged.

Field operations and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident.

Al-Hartha Thermal Power Station is a key part of Iraq's electricity generation network, with an approximate generating capacity of 1,400 megawatts. It is located around 20 kilometres north of Basra.

Source: QNA