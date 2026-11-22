Königswinter, November 22, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Saturday with Minister-President of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst at Drachenburg Castle.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at the visit and thanked Wüst for the warm reception. He also commended the progress in cooperation that has strengthened relations between Qatar and the German state.

HH the Amir reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to expanding economic cooperation, highlighting opportunities to build partnerships that draw on industrial and research expertise and serve the mutual interests of both sides.

For his part, Wüst said the visit reflected the strong mutual trust and the importance of developing robust partnerships. He praised Qatar's economic and political standing under the leadership of HH the Amir and highlighted the contribution of Qatari investments to the German economy, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia. He also expressed interest in exploring further opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

Those attending from the Qatari side included HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi; and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

The German side was represented by HE Deputy Minister-President and Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy Mona Neubaur; HE Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs and Media Nathanael Liminski; and several senior officials.

Following the meeting, HH the Amir attended a luncheon banquet hosted by Wüst in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

Source: QNA